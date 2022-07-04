PSEB Class 10 results 2022: Punjab board likely to declare marks on Tuesday

The State Board (PSEB) is likely to declare the for class 10 exams on Tuesday, July 5, media reports said.

According to Careers360, Chairperson Yog Raj Sharma will announce the Class 10 result via press conference from the board office at 12:15 pm.

Earlier, it was expected that PSEB 10th result would be announced by Monday evening.

The PSEB has completed all necessary preparations for the announcement of Matric 2022, the report said. The PSEB will declare online, on its official website, at pseb.ac.in.

Students will be required to enter their roll number to check the their marks.

The Term 2 Exams for PSEB Class 10 were held from April 29 to May 19, 2022.

The PSEB on Tuesday declared the results for class 12 and recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.96 per cent. The PSEB Class 12 results saw girls performing better with a pass percentage of 97.78 per cent as compared to boys at 96.27 per cent.