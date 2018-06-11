Rajasthan Board to declare RBSE 10th result 2018 shortly; check key details

The Class 10 result is set to be declared by the of Secondary (RBSE) on Monday.

According to reports, RBSE will declare the results at around 3.15 pm on the official websites and rajresults.nic.in.

Around 1.1 million students had appeared in the RBSE Class 10 exam that was conducted from March 15 to 26.

Steps to check RBSE 10TH result 2018:

Step 1: Log on to any of the Rajasthan Board's official websites - or rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: In the sidebar, click on the link 'RESULT 2018'

Step 3: A new page will appear, showing links of all recently declared links.

Step 4: Click on appropriate link

Step 5: Submit asked details

Step 6: Download the Class 10 result 2018

Candidates can also get their result directly on their mobile by sending an SMS to 56263 in the prescribed format - RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263.

Last year too, the Rajasthan Board had declared the RBSE Class 10 result in June. In 2017, the overall pass percentage was 78.86 per cent. Boys had outshined girls in the Rajasthan 10th Results by scoring 79.01 per cent against girls' 78.89 per cent.





About Rajasthan Board

The Rajasthan Board was established by the state government in the year 1957 in Jaipur. The Board, presently headquartered in Ajmer, conducts and evaluates 8th, 10th and 12th class exams. Apart from Ajmer, the board has offices in most of the districts including Bharatpur, Bikaner, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Sikar, Sri Ganganagar, Udaipur.