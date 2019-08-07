Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Results 2019 to be declared today; details here

Rajasthan Pre DElEd (formerly known as BSTC) Counselling Results 2019 are expected to be announced today (Wednesday, August 7). The process to deposit allotment fee for the first round will be held from August 8 to August 13. Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result was scheduled to be released on July 18. Later, it was delayed and is expected soon. Candidates can check their reults on the official website bstc2019.org.

Around 700,000 candidates appeared for the Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2019. Qualified candidates are eligible to participate in the counselling process and will be allotted seats today.

Steps to download BSTC Allotment results 2019 :



Step 1: Go to the official website, bstc2019.org. Click on the BSTC allotment result link

Step 2: After clicking the link, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 3: On the new page, the link of the result page will be available

Step 4: Enter asked credentials

Step 5: Check your BSTC allotment result