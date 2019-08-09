Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Result 2019 to be declared today on bstc2019.org

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Result 2019: NEW DELHI: The Basic School Training Certificate (BSTC) first counselling seat allotment result is likely to be announced on Friday, August 9, 2019 (Friday). Also known as Rajasthan Pre DElEd, the authority concerned will declare the Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Counselling Result today on bstc2019.org. Earlier, the Rajasthan BSTC counselling result was scheduled to release on August 7, 2019, but got delayed due to some unspecified reason.

However, the time of the declaration of Rajasthan Pre DElEd result has not been confirmed, so candidates are advised to keep checking bstc2019.org for latest updates about BSTC Counselling Allotment Results 2019.

The Rajasthan BSTC exam 2019 is for those seeking admission into two-year Pre Diploma in Elementary (DElEd) course in Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan. This year, the BSTC exam was conducted on May 26, 2019 at 1,273 examination centres across Rajasthan. The Rajasthan BSTC result 2019 was declared on July 3, 2019. Around 700,000 candidates appeared for the Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2019.

After the announcement of Rajasthan BSTC allotment result 2019, shortlisted candidates will have to deposit the allotment fee and report for admission at the earliest.

How to check Counselling Result for Rajasthan BSTC 2019