RBSE 12th Result 2020: Science result declared on rajresults.nic.in

-
ALSO READ
RSCIT result 2020 out on rkcl.vmou.ac.in: Get direct link to download marks
UP board result 2020: 10th result declared; link to be activated by 3:30 pm
Bihar Board 12th Result 2020 out on biharboard.ac.in: Check toppers' list
Bihar Board 10th result likely to be out today: Here's what you must know
GSEB HSC result 2020 declared on gseb.org for Commerce and Arts streams
-
RBSE 12th result 2020: The Board of School Education Rajasthan, Ajmer (RBSE) has announced the result of senior secondary science stream examination today. The result was announced in presence of state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra.
A total of 239,800 students had appeared for the science stream this year that was concluded on June 27 after it was deferred from March. Once released, the students can check the results through the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.
How to check RBSE class 12th result 2020:
Step 1: Visit any of the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the results link.
Step 3: Enter asked credentials.
Step 4: Download the RBSE Class 12 result
Last year, the RBSE 12th results were announced on May 15. The pass percentage for Science stream was 93 per cent.