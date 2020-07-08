RBSE 12th Result 2020: Science result declared on rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th result 2020: The Board of School Rajasthan, Ajmer (RBSE) has announced the result of senior secondary science stream examination today. The result was announced in presence of state minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

A total of 239,800 students had appeared for the science stream this year that was concluded on June 27 after it was deferred from March. Once released, the students can check the results through the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

How to check RBSE class 12th result 2020:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link.

Step 3: Enter asked credentials.

Step 4: Download the RBSE Class 12 result

Last year, the RBSE 12th results were announced on May 15. The pass percentage for Science stream was 93 per cent.