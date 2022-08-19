REET 2022 answer key released, result to be out on Aug 20; check details

Board of Secondary (RBSE) has released the answer key for the Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key by visiting the official website- reetbser2022.in. The result for REET 2022 is expected to be released on August 20.

REET 2022 was conducted on July 23 and July 24, 2022, at various examination centres across the country. After checking the answer key, candidates can raise objections, if any, till August 25, 2022, at 12 am.

In order to raise objections, candidates will have to pay Rs 300 for each question. Candidates can find the objection link on the official website of REET. To raise any objection, candidates are required to log in to the page with their credentials.

Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, earlier said that approximately 62,000 vacant posts will be filled with candidates who will qualify REET 2022. He also stated that 36 women's universities will also be opened in 19 districts of the state.