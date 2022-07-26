REET 2022 answer key to be released soon; check question booklet, details

The Board of Secondary Education, on Tuesday released the Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2022 question booklet for all shifts and papers. Candidates who appeared for REET 2022 can now download the question booklet from the official website - reetbser2022.in

REET 2022 was conducted in offline mode in two shifts on July 23 and July 24. The total duration of the exam was two and a half hours. Paper 1 was conducted in the morning shift, which was from 10 am to 12:30 pm. Paper II, on the other hand, was held in the afternoon shift, from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.



The REET 2022 answer key is also likely to be available soon and will be released on the official website of the Board, reetbser2022.in. The REET answer key will help the candidates roughly calculate their scores. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the question booklet so that they can refer to it once the answer key is announced.

REET is an eligibility test for direct recruitment of government school teachers for primary and upper primary levels in . The examination is held at two levels, wherein, the level 1 exam is conducted for the recruitment of primary teachers, and level II is held for recruiting upper primary govt school teachers.

Here's how to download the REET 2022 question booklet:

1. Go to Rajasthan board's official website -reetbser2022.in 2. Go to the question booklet link and click 3. Click on the day you attempted the exam along with your shift 4. Download the question paper booklet

Once the REET 2022 answer key is made available, you can visit the official website to download the same.