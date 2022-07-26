REET 2022 answer key to be released soon; check question booklet, details

-
ALSO READ
Will quit politics if found involved in REET exam leak, says Dotasra
REET paper leak: Guilty won't be spared, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
REET paper leak case: BJP MP demands ED probe into 'cash transactions'
ISC, ICSE Result 2022 for Sem 1 declared on cisce.org: How to check marks
West Bengal HS result 2022 out on wbchse.nic.in: 88.44% pass; know details
-
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan on Tuesday released the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2022 question booklet for all shifts and papers. Candidates who appeared for REET 2022 can now download the question booklet from the official website - reetbser2022.in
REET 2022 was conducted in offline mode in two shifts on July 23 and July 24. The total duration of the exam was two and a half hours. Paper 1 was conducted in the morning shift, which was from 10 am to 12:30 pm. Paper II, on the other hand, was held in the afternoon shift, from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.
Also Read: MHT CET admit card 2022 released; check dates, details, steps to download
The REET 2022 answer key is also likely to be available soon and will be released on the official website of the Board, reetbser2022.in. The REET answer key will help the candidates roughly calculate their scores. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the question booklet so that they can refer to it once the answer key is announced.
REET is an eligibility test for direct recruitment of government school teachers for primary and upper primary levels in Rajasthan. The examination is held at two levels, wherein, the level 1 exam is conducted for the recruitment of primary teachers, and level II is held for recruiting upper primary govt school teachers.
Once the REET 2022 answer key is made available, you can visit the official website to download the same.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor