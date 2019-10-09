Registration for UGC NET December 2019 exam ends today: Steps to apply

NET December 2019 exam: Today is the last day to apply for the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 December examination. According to the official notification, the online application process for the Eligibility Test would end on October 9, 2019. Candidates who are planning to appear in the exam and are yet to apply can visit www.nta.ac.in to complete the online application process.

NET 2019 December: Dates to remember

The online registration process that started on September 9, 2019, will come to an end on October 9, 2019. The 2019 admit cards will be issued on November 9, 2019. The December 2019 exam for UGC NET will be held from December 2 to 6, 2019. The NTA December Result will be declared on December 31, 2019.

Steps to apply for UGC NET 2019 December Exam

Following are the instructions to complete the online registration process for the UGC NET 2019 December Exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website - ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab saying "Fill Online Application Form"

Step 3: Click on "new registration" under the "new candidate registration" block

Step 4: An information bulletin will appear on the screen. Read it and click on the tab saying "Click here to Proceed".

Step 5: Fill the registration form and submit

Step 6: Upload necessary documents required to support your application

Step 7: Pay the application fee

Step 8: Save a copy of the filled-out application and submit it after verifying all the details



Click here for direct link to apply for UGC NET 2019 December

About UGC NET:

The National Eligibility Test (NET) conducts the UGC NET exam on behalf of UGC. The exam is conducted to determine if a candidate is eligible to be a Assistant professor or Junior Research Fellow in Indian universities and colleges.