Microsoft builds digital solution for CBSE to prevent question paper leaks
RRB ALP & Technician exam 2018: How to download admit card for Aug 17 CBT

In the first stage exam, out of 111,332, around 119,110 aspirants appeared for the RRB exam at 416 centres across 160 cities

BS Web Team 

RRB Exam 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has now activated the links to download admit card for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician on Monday, August 13, 2018, for the exam to be held on August 17, 2018. The candidates can download the RRB ALP and Technician Admit Card and RRB Group D admit card (hall ticket) from the official website indianrailways.gov.in.

For direct link of respective zones click here

In the first stage of the exam, out of 111,332, around 119,110 aspirants appeared for the RRB exam at 416 centres across 160 cities.

No call letters would be sent via e-mail. Candidates should, therefore, note that they must download these from the right website. Admission to the examination hall without the call letter/admit card/hall ticket is strictly prohibited.

Here's how to download the RRB ALP admit card 2018:

Step 1: Candidates can go to the official website of the RRB zone for which he/she made the application, or visit indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab available on indianrailways.gov.in

Step 3: Then it will take you to the list of RRBs portals (zone-wise)

Step 4: Candidates can click on the relevant RRB website

Step 6: Then you have to click on the link named Admit Card of 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment to ALP & Technicians Centralized Employment Notice No. 01/2018(English)

Step 7: A new window will open and candidates can log in using the registration number and date of birth
RRB Group C ALP, Technician admit card 2018 released: Check how to download

Step 8: Download the RRB AlP and Technicians admit card 2018 and take a printout

Step 9: Take the printout of admit card mentioning the exam centre and exam date

Step 10: Don't forget to bring the admit card to the examination centre

Schedule for e-call letter/Admit card download for the 1st stage CBT

1st Stage CBT date Starting date for e-call letter download
09-08-2018 05-08-2018
10-08-2018 06-08-2018
13-08-2018 09-08-2018
14-08-2018 10-08-2018
17-08-2018 13-08-2018
20-08-2018 16-08-2018
21-08-2018 17-08-2018
29-08-2018 25-08-2018
30-08-2018 26-08-2018
31-08-2018 27-08-2018

Computer Based Test (CBT) Examination Details:

Duration of CBT 60 minutes (80 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe)
Number of Questions 75
Types of questions Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)
Negative Marking 1/3rd for every incorrect answer

First Published: Mon, August 13 2018. 16:01 IST

