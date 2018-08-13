RRB ALP & Technician exam 2018: How to download admit card for Aug 17 CBT

-
RRB Exam 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has now activated the links to download admit card for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician on Monday, August 13, 2018, for the exam to be held on August 17, 2018. The candidates can download the RRB ALP and Technician Admit Card and RRB Group D admit card (hall ticket) from the official website indianrailways.gov.in.
For direct link of respective zones click here
In the first stage of the exam, out of 111,332, around 119,110 aspirants appeared for the RRB exam at 416 centres across 160 cities.
|1st Stage CBT date
|Starting date for e-call letter download
|09-08-2018
|05-08-2018
|10-08-2018
|06-08-2018
|13-08-2018
|09-08-2018
|14-08-2018
|10-08-2018
|17-08-2018
|13-08-2018
|20-08-2018
|16-08-2018
|21-08-2018
|17-08-2018
|29-08-2018
|25-08-2018
|30-08-2018
|26-08-2018
|31-08-2018
|27-08-2018
|Duration of CBT
|60 minutes (80 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe)
|Number of Questions
|75
|Types of questions
|Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)
|Negative Marking
|1/3rd for every incorrect answer