RRB ALP & Technician exam 2018: How to download admit card for Aug 17 CBT

Exam 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has now activated the links to download admit card for Assistant Loco Pilot and on Monday, August 13, 2018, for the exam to be held on August 17, 2018. The candidates can download the and Admit Card and Group D admit card (hall ticket) from the official website indianrailways.gov.in.

For direct link of respective zones click here



In the first stage of the exam, out of 111,332, around 119,110 aspirants appeared for the RRB exam at 416 centres across 160 cities.

No call letters would be sent via e-mail. Candidates should, therefore, note that they must download these from the right website. Admission to the examination hall without the call letter/admit card/hall ticket is strictly prohibited. Here's how to download the admit card 2018:

Step 1: Candidates can go to the official website of the RRB zone for which he/she made the application, or visit Candidates can go to the official website of the RRB zone for which he/she made the application, or visit indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab available on indianrailways.gov.in

Step 3: Then it will take you to the Then it will take you to the list of RRBs portals (zone-wise)

Step 4: Candidates can click on the relevant RRB website

Step 6: Then you have to click on the link named Admit Card of 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment to & Technicians Centralized Employment Notice No. 01/2018(English)

Step 7: A new window will open and candidates can log in using the registration number and date of birth

A new window will open and candidates can log in using the registration number and date of birth

Step 8: Download the and Technicians admit card 2018 and take a printout

Step 9: Take the printout of admit card mentioning the exam centre and exam date

Step 10: Don't forget to bring the admit card to the examination centre

Schedule for e-call letter/Admit card download for the 1st stage CBT



1st Stage CBT date Starting date for e-call letter download 09-08-2018 05-08-2018 10-08-2018 06-08-2018 13-08-2018 09-08-2018 14-08-2018 10-08-2018 17-08-2018 13-08-2018 20-08-2018 16-08-2018 21-08-2018 17-08-2018 29-08-2018 25-08-2018 30-08-2018 26-08-2018 31-08-2018 27-08-2018