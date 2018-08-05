RRB Group C ALP, Technician admit card 2018 released: Check how to download

-
ALSO READ
RRB ALP, Technician Admit Card 2018 to be out from August 5 onwards
IBPS RRB admit card 2018 out, prelims exam in Aug; here's how to download
RRB recruitment 2018: Group C, D application status released; know details
RRB exam: 71% aspirants given exam centres within 200 km of their cities
IBPS RRBs 2018 recruitment notification out: Click here to know details
RRB Admit card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technicians posts on its official websites on Sunday, 5 August 2018. Candidates can download RRB Admit cards from portals of their respective zones.Till now, the admit card has been released for the candidates of Allahabad region only. Click here for direct link
Here's how to download the RRB admit card 2018:
Step 1: Candidates can go to the official website of the RRB zone for which he/she made the application, or visit indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab available on indianrailways.gov.in
Step 3: Then it will take you to the list of RRBs portals (zone-wise)
Step 4: Candidates can click on the relevant RRB website
Step 6: Then you have to click on the link named Admit Card of 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment to ALP & Technicians Centralized Employment Notice No. 01/2018(English)
Step 7: A new window will open and candidates can log in using the registration number and date of birth
Step 8: Download the RRB AlP and Technicians admit card 2018 and take a printout
Step 9: Take the printout of admit card mentioning the exam centre and exam date
Step 10: Don't forget to bring the admit card to the examination centre
Computer Based Test (CBT) Examination Details:
|Duration of CBT
|60 minutes (80 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe)
|Number of Questions
|75
|Types of questions
|Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)
|Negative Marking
|1/3rd for every incorrect answer
Around 15 million (1.5 crore) candidates applied for nearly 100,000 jobs, the notification for which was released in March. Question papers will be provided in 15 different languages, namely Hindi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Assamese, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu.Railways likely to increase vacancies to 60,000
Railway Ministry has announced that it is likely to increase the vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilots and Technicians from 26,502 advertised earlier to nearly 60,000.
"The Ministry had earlier announced the recruitment for 26,502 such posts in February. More than 4.7 million (47 lakh) candidates applied to take the RRB examination. The notified 26,502 vacancies are likely to be increased to about 60,000," a Ministry statement said. The Indian Railways is likely to recruit more than one lakh personnel on various posts in the current financial year through the Railway Recruitment Board. Click here to read more