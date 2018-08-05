RRB Group C ALP, Technician admit card 2018 released: Check how to download

Admit card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technicians posts on its official websites on Sunday, 5 August 2018. Candidates can download Admit cards from portals of their respective zones.Till now, the admit card has been released for the candidates of Allahabad region only. Click here for direct link

Here's how to download the admit card 2018:

Step 1: Candidates can go to the official website of the RRB zone for which he/she made the application, or visit indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab available on indianrailways.gov.in

Step 3: Then it will take you to the list of RRBs portals (zone-wise)

Step 4: Candidates can click on the relevant RRB website

Step 6: Then you have to click on the link named Admit Card of 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment to & Technicians Centralized Employment Notice No. 01/2018(English)

Step 7: A new window will open and candidates can log in using the registration number and date of birth



Step 8: Download the and Technicians admit card 2018 and take a printout

Step 9: Take the printout of admit card mentioning the exam centre and exam date

Step 10: Don't forget to bring the admit card to the examination centre

Computer Based Test (CBT) Examination Details:

Duration of CBT 60 minutes (80 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe) Number of Questions 75 Types of questions Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) Negative Marking 1/3rd for every incorrect answer

Around 15 million (1.5 crore) candidates applied for nearly 100,000 jobs, the notification for which was released in March. Question papers will be provided in 15 different languages, namely Hindi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Assamese, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu.

Railway Ministry has announced that it is likely to increase the vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilots and Technicians from 26,502 advertised earlier to nearly 60,000.

"The Ministry had earlier announced the recruitment for 26,502 such posts in February. More than 4.7 million (47 lakh) candidates applied to take the RRB examination. The notified 26,502 vacancies are likely to be increased to about 60,000," a Ministry statement said. The is likely to recruit more than one lakh personnel on various posts in the current financial year through the Railway Recruitment Board. Click here to read more