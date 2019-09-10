RSCIT Answer Key 8 September 2019 to be released soon: Steps to download

RSCIT Answer Key 2019: The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota will release the official RSCIT Answer Key 2019 for the RKCL September Exam soon. While the official date and time have not been announced by the Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, media reports say that the RSCIT Answer Key 8 September 2019 will be released soon on the official website - rkcl.vmou.ac.in. The RSCIT Answer Key 2019 will be released by VMOU in the form of a PDF.

How to download RSCIT Answer Key 8 September 2019?

Step 1: Visit official website rkcl.vomu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on Notice Section

Step 3: Click on RSCIT Answer Key 8 September 2019

Step 4: RSCIT Answer Key 2019 will open on the page

Step 5: Download the Answer Key 2019 for future reference

Step 6: Use the right set of answer key to compare answers and estimate your score

After making the RSCIT Answer Key 2019 available online, the university will give a chance to candidates to raise objections against it, if any. Grievances related to RSCIT Answer Key 8 September 2019 can be addressed to the university at rscitexam@vomu.ac.in.