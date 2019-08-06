SAMS Odisha +3 Degree Merit List 2019 out on samsodisha.gov.in; check steps

SAMS Merit List 2019: The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) has released the SAMS Degree Merit List 2019 for +3 Admissions 2019 on its official website samsodisha.gov.in. The +3 Degree Merit List 2019 was declared around 5 pm on August 5, 2019 i.e. Monday. The SAMS merit list 2019 has been released for the second round of allotment. Shortlisted candidates in the merit list will get admission in affiliated colleges of Odisha.

Applicants who applied for admission to degree programmes or +3 programmes offered by universities and colleges in Odisha can check the SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2019 on the official portal of SAMS. Those who will make it through the list will be required to deposit the online fee by August 8 till 5 pm.

Direct link to check SAMS Odisha Merit List 2019



SAMS will upload the list of selected students after the fee payment from August 6 to 10, 2019.

Around 237,215 candidates had registered for the web counselling and admission to degree courses in Odisha. Of them, 216,534 applied online and a total of 94,708 applications were received.

How to check SAMS Odisha +3 degree merit list 2019

Go to the official website of SAMS on samsodisha.gov.in

Click on ‘Degree (+3)’

Click on ‘Merit List’

Select college type, district, college, stream and subject

Odisha +3 merit list 2019 will be displayed

About SAMS Odisha

Student Academic Management System (SAMS) is an integrated academic management system and comprehensive tool for students, parents, administrators at colleges and government as well, to overcome the challenges in the process of college admissions and post admission processes.