SAMS Odisha Merit List +3 of spot selection released on samsodisha.gov.in

The Department of Higher Education, Odisha, has declared Student Academic Management System or SAMS +3 spot selection merit list. Candidates who applied for +3 admission 2019 can access merit list through the official website of SAMS samsodisha.gov.in.

Spot selection merit list was released for candidates who were selected earlier through online selection but could not take admission due to various reasons.

SAMS +3 spot selection merit list 2019: Steps to Check

Step 1: Search for the official website of SAMS samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘SAMS Odisha +3 spot selection merit list’

Step 3: Select your preference

Step 4: The spot selection merit list will display on the screen

Step 5: Enter your roll number or name to find it in the list

Step 6: Download the list for further reference

For further details, candidates can visit the official website of Student Academic Management samsodisha.gov.in.

Around 237,215 candidates had registered for the web counselling and admission to degree courses in Odisha. Of them, 216,534 applied online and a total of 94,708 applications were received.

About SAMS Odisha

Student Academic Management System (SAMS) is an integrated academic management system and comprehensive tool for students, parents, administrators at colleges and government as well, to overcome the challenges in the process of college admissions and post admission processes.