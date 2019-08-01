SAT examination 2019 dates announced, check deadlines, how to register

The date of the scholastic aptitude test (SAT), widely used for college admissions in the United States, has been announced for 2019-2020.

With the help of the test, students can get into over 30 universities in India, 700 colleges of the world and every university in the US. Students can apply for the exam through the official website of SAT collegereadiness.collegeboard.org.

The SAT exam will be held on the following dates:

October 5, 2019

December 7, 2019

March 14, 2019

May 2, 2020

The registration deadline for the October exam is September 6, for December exam is November 8, March 14 exam is February 14 and for May exam is April 3.

Here's is how to register for the SAT examination online:

1) Visit the College Board official website.

2) Create your account.

3) Submit all the required details.

4) Choose which exam you want to give along with your nearest test center.

5) Upload your picture as per the size asked by the website

6) Pay the application fee.

SAT Admission Ticket



Once the candidate has successfully registered for the exam he would be required to log into his account on the official website and download the SAT Admission Ticket. It is important the candidate should check the credentials on the admission ticket and get any mistake rectified at the earliest.