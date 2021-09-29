Schools for junior classes to reopen after festival season: DDMA

-
ALSO READ
Online higher education firm upGrad goes bullish on small town India
Coronavirus shadow on Kumbh, Markaz & Haj pilgrimage: All you should know
Goa mulls 3 options on 12th boards, CM Sawant says decision today
In the middle of drafting bill for Higher Education Commission: Pradhan
Sikkim orders reopening of institutions of higher learning from Tuesday
-
The DDMA in its meeting on Wednesday decided to reopen schools for junior classes after the festival season, official sources said.
The DDMA maintained that the Covid situation in the city is "good" but precautions must be maintained, sources present in the meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal said.
It was decided during the meeting that "schools for remaining classes will be reopened after Diwali, they said.
All the government and private schools in Delhi for classes nine to 12 were allowed to reopen on September 1 by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.
Ramleela, Dussehra and Durga Puja festivals were also allowed with proper standard operating procedures (SOPs) like social distancing and wearing masks in place, they said.
The officials of Delhi Police and district administration have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour, sources said
They were also directed to ensure that gatherings that take place during the festive season are strictly in compliance with the laid down SOPs, including no standing crowds, separate entry and exit points, appropriate social distancing for seating, and no activities (fares, stalls, swings) that attract crowds, they added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor