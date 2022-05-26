Seba to release Assam HSLC Result 2022 on sebaonline.org; check date, links

The Board of Secondary Education, (Seba) is likely to release the HSLC result 2022 soon on its official website sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. It has not made confirmed the exact date and timings to announce the Seba result of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or 10th result 2022.

Tentatively, the HSLC Result 2022 is expected to be declared by the end of May or the first week of June.

Steps to check Assam HSLC Result 2022:

Visit the official website of Seba -- sebaonline.org

On the homepage, click on the Class 10 result 2022 link

Fill in the required details as per your admit card and hit ‘submit’

Once your result appears, download and take a printout for future reference

Other than the official website resultsassam.nic.in, students can also check their Seba result on:

results.sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

www.examresults.net

www.indiaresults.com

exametc.com

yesresult.com

www.result.shiksha

www.assamonline.in

assamjobsalerts.com



Assam Class 10 were conducted in two shifts by the Seba from March 15 to March 31 this year and around 431,000 students registered to take the Seba HSLC examination 2022.

About Seba

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (Seba) is the state regulatory board under the Ministry of Education, Government of Assam. Seba conducts examinations and provides assurance for the quality of imparted in affiliated schools in Assam.

The authority of the board gives High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) as an award to students who pass the HSLC examination successfully.