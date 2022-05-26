Seba to release Assam HSLC Result 2022 on sebaonline.org; check date, links

-
The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (Seba) is likely to release the HSLC result 2022 soon on its official website sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. It has not made confirmed the exact date and timings to announce the Seba result of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Assam 10th result 2022.
Tentatively, the Assam HSLC Result 2022 is expected to be declared by the end of May or the first week of June.
Steps to check Assam HSLC Result 2022:
- Visit the official website of Seba -- sebaonline.org
- On the homepage, click on the Class 10 result 2022 link
- Fill in the required details as per your admit card and hit ‘submit’
- Once your result appears, download and take a printout for future reference
Other than the official website resultsassam.nic.in, students can also check their Seba result on:
results.sebaonline.org
resultsassam.nic.in
www.examresults.net
www.indiaresults.com
exametc.com
yesresult.com
www.result.shiksha
www.assamonline.in
assamjobsalerts.com
Assam Class 10 Board examinations were conducted in two shifts by the Seba from March 15 to March 31 this year and around 431,000 students registered to take the Seba HSLC examination 2022.
About Seba
The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (Seba) is the state education regulatory board under the Ministry of Education, Government of Assam. Seba conducts examinations and provides assurance for the quality of education imparted in affiliated schools in Assam.
The authority of the board gives High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) as an award to students who pass the HSLC examination successfully.
