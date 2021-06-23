Sisodia, Jain take stock of under-construction govt schools in Delhi

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and PWD Minister on Wednesday reviewed the progress of under-construction government schools at Shankaracharya Marg, Magazine Road, and Malka Ganj.

Sisodia has been visiting the under-construction schools this week.

"Took stock of the construction work of the government schools at Shankaracharya Marg, Magazine road, and Malka Ganj with Satyendra Jain," the deputy chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

"The Kejriwal government has been working hard day and night for six years to make government schools that every Delhiite can be proud of," said Sisodia, who is also the minister.

Jain said the construction of these schools was progressing at great speed.

"Schools may be closed due to coronavirus, but the Delhi government's work of making government schools world-class is continuing at great speed," he tweeted in Hindi.

