SRMJEEE 2020: Application form for SRM entrance exam to be released soon

Errors in GATE 2020 form? You'll be able to make corrections from tomorrow
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

SRMJEEE 2020 will be conducted from April 12 to April 20, 2020 | Representative image

The SRM Institute of Science & Technology (SRMIST) has issued a notification regarding its entrance examination, SRMJEEE 2020. According to the notification, the application form for SRMJEEE 2020 will soon be made available. Interested students could apply for the exam by either visiting its official portal www.srmist.edu.in or through the offline mode.

For those going for the offline mode, SRM will release the OMR Application at select post offices.

Though the forms are yet to be released, the institute has announced important dates related to the SRM Joint Entrance Examination - Engineering. While the filled up offline or OMR applications need to reach the institute by February 29, 2020, the last date to fill the online application form is March 30, 2020.

According to the release, the exam is likely to be held from April 12 to April 20, 2020. The SRMJEEE 2020 result will come out in the fourth week of April (tentative).

SRMJEEE -2020 for B Tech admissions: Important dates

Last Date for Receipt of OMR Application

February 26, 2020

Last Date for Online Application

March 30, 2020

Slot Booking for Online Entrance Examination

First week of April 2020

Online Entrance Examination (Tentative)

April 12 to April 20, 2020

Publication of Result (Tentative)

Fourth Week of April 2020

SRM Counselling (Tentative)

First or Second week of May 2020

On-Campus Enrollment

Third Week of June 2020

Commencement of Classes

Fourth Week of June 2020

SRMJEEE 2020 exam pattern

The 2-hour-30-minute exam will have 125 questions. There will no negative marking and each question will carry one mark. Total marks will be 125.

The total questions will be divided among five subjects — Physics (35), Chemistry (35), Mathematics/Biology (40), English (5) and Aptitude (10).
First Published: Mon, October 14 2019. 11:43 IST

