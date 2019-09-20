SSC CGL 2017 final result to be released on this date: Check details here

CGL 2017 result: The (SSC) is likely to release the CGL 2017 final result on November 15, 2019, after the papers of the CGL 2017 were allegedly leaked, leading to several days of protests by job seekers. Amid protests, the SSC had recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the allegations of paper leak.

The SSC is said ro declare the result of Staff Selection Committee-Combined Graduate Level (SSC-CGL) 2017 on its official website on sscnr.net.in or ssc.nic.in. However, the result dates are tentative so far.

The tentative result date of CGL examination, 2018 (Tier-II) and Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 (Paper-I) is October 25, 2019. The commission will also declare the final result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) (CHSL) Level examination, 2017 on December 20, 2019.

On August 31 last year, the Supreme Court had stayed the declaration of result of and combined higher secondary level examination, however, in May 2019, the stay was lifted but the result was not announced.

Steps to download Final Result 2017

Visit the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in

Click on the link – ‘ SSC CGL Final Result 2017 ’

’ It will redirect you to a new page

Enter your credentials and click on the submit button

The SSC CGL Final Result 2017 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Important dates to remember for SSC CGL results

SSC MTS 2019 Paper-I: October 25, 2019

SSC CGL 2018 Tier-II: October 25, 2019

SSC CGL 2017 Final Result: November 15, 2019

SSC CHSL 2017 Final Result: December 20, 2019

About SSC CGL

The SSC is a government body which conducts examinations to recruit staff at multiple levels in various ministries and departments. Several lakh students appear in the SSC each year and enter government services in Group C and D Categories of jobs once they qualify.

The SSC Combined Graduate Level has a four-tier system, in which tier I and tier II are computer-based, while in tier III and IV, job applicants take up a descriptive paper and a computer proficiency test or skill test. Several lakh students appear in SSC examination each year and enter government services in Group C and D Categories of jobs once they qualify.