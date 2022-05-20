SSC JE final result 2020 declared, here is how to track performance

The Staff Selection Commission declared on Friday the result for SSC JE Final Result 2020. Candidates are advised to check the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in to download and view the result.

The result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 (Paper-II) was declared on February 25.

The result of JE Paper 2 was announced in February and a total of 1,865 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the document verification (DV) round.

On the basis of the cut-off decided by the commission in Paper-II, 1294 candidates were qualified in Civil Engineering and 571 candidates were qualified in Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering for appearing in Document Verification.

Out of the total candidates who appeared for the document verification process, 800 candidates have been finally recommended for appointment.

Here's how to check results

* Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in

* Click on the Result link available on the home page.

* Click on the JE link.

* Press SSC JE Final Result 2020 link.

* Check and download the result

* Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

