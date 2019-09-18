SSC releases CHSL 10+2 Tier II examination admit card 2019 on ssc-cr.org

-
SSC CHSL admit card 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 10+2 Tier 2 exam admit card 2019 on its official website on ssc-cr.org. The SSC CHSL 10+2 Tier 2 examination will be conducted on September 29, 2019. Those who managed to clear the SSC CHSL Tier-1 examination to qualify for the Tier-2 examination are advised to visit the official website of the SSC to download their SSC CHSL admit card 2019.
The regional branches of SSC have started issuing admit cards on their respective websites for SSC CHSL Tier-2 exam 2019. It is important to note that the SSC has advised candidates not to download the SSC CHSL admit card 2019 multiple times. In case of multiple downloads of duplicate admit cards, SSC can block you from downloading the SSC CHSL admit card.
How to download SSC CHSL admit card 2019
- Go to the official website of SSC on ssc-cr.org
- Click on ‘Downloads’
- Now Click ‘PROCEED’ button if you have opted your exam center
- Enter registration ID, date of birth and verification number
- Take a printout of SSC CHSL 10+2 Tier 2 admit card 2019
About SSC
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organisation under government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments and in subordinate offices. SSC functions as an autonomous body that is mainly engaged in conducting competitive exams for recruitment to various posts in the SSC departments, organisations. This commission is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).