Promotion without exam for Class 1-8: Key announcements for CBSE students

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) on Wednesday announced that all the students in classes I to VIII will be promoted to the next class without any examination, while students in class IX and XI will be promoted on the basis of their school-based assessments, projects, and periodic tests held before schools were shut.

The board examinations will be conducted for 29 subjects of class X and XII at a later date. The Board in a statement said that "at this stage, it is difficult for the board to decide and announce the new schedule for the examination." It added that a notice of 10 days will be given to all stakeholders before starting the board exam.

The announcement came on the direction issued by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (HRD). HRD Minister during the day tweeted, " I have advised @cbseindia29 to conduct board examinations only for 29 main subjects that are required for promotion & maybe crucial for admissions in HEIs."





"Students studying in classes IX & XI will be promoted to next class/grade based on the school-based assessments including projects, periodic tests, term exams, etc. conducted so far. Students not promoted this time can appear in school-based tests, online or offline," Nishank tweeted.

Schools across India have been shut in the wake of the outbreak and the board examinations for class X and XII had been put on hold after the 21-day lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Delhi government had earlier announced promoting all students in class I-VII without examinations.