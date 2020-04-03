Students to take global exams TOEFL, GRE at home due to Covid-19 outbreak

Global exams like and GRE will be taken at home except in mainland China and Iran in view of the COVID-19 situation across the globe, according to the Educational Testing Service (ETS).

The tests had been suspended across the globe following outbreak.

"At-home solutions will now be worldwide for test takers who have been affected by the (COVID-19) pandemic. Both and GRE will be taken at home till the situation is conducive for tests to be conducted at centres," Srikant Gopal, Executive Director of the Program, told PTI.

"Precautions are being taken to ensure that the tests studentswilltake from home meet the highest standards for validity, reliability and security.These tests employ multiple best-in-classsecuritymeasures thatuse both real-time human monitoringandartificial intelligencetechnology," he added.

The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) and Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), are crucial exams for admissions in top universities across the globe.