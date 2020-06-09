Tamil Nadu 10th exam 2020 cancelled; All 950,000 students to be promoted

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday cancelled TN 10th exam on account of the pandemic. Tamil Nadu class 11 exams will be held later in the year. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination had rescheduled Tamil Nadu 10th exam 2020 for June 15-25 for more than 950,000 students. All class 10th students will be promoted to the next grade without exams.

About Tamil Nadu DGE

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations was formed as a separate Directorate in February 1975. The first secondary school leaving certificate examination was conducted in 1911.