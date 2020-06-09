Tamil Nadu 10th exam 2020 cancelled; All 950,000 students to be promoted

-
ALSO READ
TN withdraws clarification on industries allowed to operate during lockdown
Tamil Nadu extends coronavirus lockdown till May 31, but with relaxations
How Tamil Nadu and its people are coping with the lockdown: A ground report
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 30, but with some relaxations
72 new cases reported in Tamil Nadu, Chennai among 5 districts locked down
-
Tamil Nadu on Tuesday cancelled TN 10th exam on account of the coronavirus pandemic. Tamil Nadu class 11 exams will be held later in the year. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination had rescheduled Tamil Nadu 10th exam 2020 for June 15-25 for more than 950,000 students. All class 10th students will be promoted to the next grade without exams.
About Tamil Nadu DGE
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations was formed as a separate Directorate in February 1975. The first secondary school leaving certificate examination was conducted in 1911.