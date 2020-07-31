Tamil Nadu 11th result 2020 to be declared on tnresults.nic.in today

Tamil Nadu 11th result 2020: The The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is set to announce the TN 11th result today. The candidates who appeared for the TN 11th or Tamil Nadu class 11 exams can check their results on the official website of the board. Apart from the results of class 11, the results for class 12 re-sit candidates will also be released. More than 800,000 students have appeared for the exams that were conducted from March 4 to 23. The final exam scheduled to be conducted on March 26 was cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown. The results would be sent through SMS to students’ registered mobile numbers.



Here are the steps to Check the Tamil Nadu 11th result 2020 or TN 11th result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations at tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Find the 'Tamil Nadu 11th result 2020' tab.

Step 3: Click on Tamil Nadu 11th result 2020

Step 4: Enter your Roll number

Step 5: Download the Tamil Nadu 11th result 2020