Tamil Nadu 11th result 2020 to be declared on tnresults.nic.in today

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 declared today on tnresults.nic.in: 92.34% pass
Kerala Plus One Result 2020 out on dhsekerala.gov.in: Steps to check marks
Tamil Nadu 12th result likely to be declared today: Steps to check marks
Kerala DHSE +2 result 2020: Guide to download Kerala results; 85.13% pass
West Bengal HS result 2020 to be out today on wbchse.nic.in: Know details
-
Tamil Nadu 11th result 2020: The The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is set to announce the TN 11th result today. The candidates who appeared for the TN 11th or Tamil Nadu class 11 exams can check their results on the official website of the board. Apart from the results of class 11, the results for class 12 re-sit candidates will also be released. More than 800,000 students have appeared for the exams that were conducted from March 4 to 23. The final exam scheduled to be conducted on March 26 was cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown. The results would be sent through SMS to students’ registered mobile numbers.
Here are the steps to Check the Tamil Nadu 11th result 2020 or TN 11th result:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations at tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: Find the 'Tamil Nadu 11th result 2020' tab.
Step 3: Click on Tamil Nadu 11th result 2020
Step 4: Enter your Roll number
Step 5: Download the Tamil Nadu 11th result 2020