TS SSC result 2020 to be declared by TBSE on bse.telangana.gov.in soon

TS SSC Result 2020: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate (TSBIE) will release the result for SSC or class 10 exam soon. Around 534,903 students who had appeared in the exam can check the results through the websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in. The paper was initially scheduled to be held from March 31 but it was cancelled due to the nationwide lockdown induced due to pandemic. Only three papers of the SSC examinations were conducted when the lockdown was announced. Nine papers remain, including major subjects like English, mathematics, and science.

How will Telangana TS SSC students be promoted?

The board earlier mentioned that it failed to conduct the SSC exam this year, and the students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment marks. According to the board, the result consists of an internal assessment marks of 20 per cent, but this year, it would be scaled up to 100 per cent.

The students will also be awarded a grade in each subject, and based on the same, the overall grade would be calculated. “The Chief Minister has decided that all the 10th class students will be promoted to the next class by giving them grades based on their internal assessment marks,” an official press release said.