Testing agency issues PM YASASVI admit card 2022; here's how to download

National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the admit card for Prime Minister Young Achievers Scholarships Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM YASASVI) 2022 examination on Thursday. Students can download the PM YASASVI admit card on the official website- yet.nta.ac.in.
To download the admit card for the Vibrant India (YASASVI) entrance exam, candidates must log in with their application number and date of birth.
The YASASVI scholarship examination is scheduled for September 25, from 2 pm to 5 pm.
The PM YASASVI scholarship is awarded at two levels- to students studying in Class 9 and those studying in Class 11. The selection of candidates for the award of scholarships under the YASASVI scheme is through a written test known as YASASVI Entrance Test (YET) 2022.
