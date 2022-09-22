JUST IN
Business Standard

Testing agency issues PM YASASVI admit card 2022; here's how to download

Students can download the PM YASASVI admit card on the official website- yet.nta.ac.in.

BS Web Team 

National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the admit card for Prime Minister Young Achievers Scholarships Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM YASASVI) 2022 examination on Thursday. Students can download the PM YASASVI admit card on the official website- yet.nta.ac.in.

To download the admit card for the Vibrant India (YASASVI) entrance exam, candidates must log in with their application number and date of birth.

The YASASVI scholarship examination is scheduled for September 25, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The PM YASASVI scholarship is awarded at two levels- to students studying in Class 9 and those studying in Class 11. The selection of candidates for the award of scholarships under the YASASVI scheme is through a written test known as YASASVI Entrance Test (YET) 2022.

Here's how to download PM YASASVI admit card 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA YET at yet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Download Admit Card' link available on the home page

Step 3: Enter the login details like application number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit details, and the YASASVI admit card will get displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the PDF and keep a hard copy for further need.

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 21:08 IST

