TN 10th, 12th Result Supplementary 2020 to be out shortly: Know details

Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th result: Tamil Nadu will announce the TN 10th Result 2020 or the TN SSLC Supplementary result 2020 and TN 12th Supplementary today. The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the Tamil Nadu Board 10th and 12th result (Supplementary) 2020 on its official website at tnresults.nic.in.
Students can also check their results on tamilnadu.indiaresults.com, examresults.net/tamilnadu and dge.tn.gov.in. The Tamil Nadu 10th result will also available on TN SSLC result app. A total of 970,000 candidates appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams, which were held from March 27 to April 13. According to media reports, around 50,000 candidates were registered for class 10th supplementary exam and 10,000 candidates for class 12th supplementary exam.
The Tamil Nadu Board had conducted the TN class 10 examination 2020 or the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) from 14 March -29 March, 2020.
TN SSLC Result 2020: How to Check TN Result 2020 (Supplementary)
— Visit the official website link tnresults.nic.in
— Search for the link which says TN 10th Supplementary Result 2020, Tamil Nadu Result 2020, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2020
— Click on the link which says TN SSLC Result Supplementary 2020, Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020
— Enter your roll number for TN 10th Result 2020
— Download the TN 10th Result 2020, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2020 for future use
TN 12th Result 2020: How to Check TN 12th Result 2020 (Supplementary)
— Visit the official website link tnresults.nic.in
— Search for the link which says TN 12th Supplementary Result 2020, Tamil Nadu Result 2020, Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020
— Click on the link which says TN 12th Result Supplementary 2020, Tamil Nadu 10 Result 2020
— Enter your roll number for TN 12th Result 2020
— Download the TN 12th Result 2020 for future reference
About Tamil Nadu DGE
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations was formed as a separate Directorate in February 1975. The first secondary school leaving certificate examination was conducted in 1911.
