TS EAMCET 2022 results declared; step-by-step guide to download rank card

The State Council of Higher (TSCHE) on Friday released the result for TS EAMCET 2022. Candidates can check their scorecard on the official website of TS EAMCET- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The result was declared by Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy at a press conference.

The exam for engineering stream was conducted from July 18 to July 20, 2022. The agriculture and medical stream was conducted on July 30 and July 31, 2022. The answer key for the engineering stream was released on July 31 and the answer key for the agriculture and medical stream was released on August 4, 2022.



Along with the results, TSCHE will also release the TS EAMCET rank card, which the candidates can download using their credentials- date of birth, captcha code, and application number. The total pass percentage for TS EAMCET exam was 80.41 per cent for engineering stream, and 85.28 per cent for the agriculture medical stream.

Out of 80,575 students who applied for the TS EAMCET-2022 AM stream, a total of 71,180 candidates were selected. A total of 126,140 candidates qualified the TS EAMCET 2022 exam.

Here's how you can check your TS EAMCET 2022 result: Visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads TS EAMCET

Use your EAMCET login credentials to view your result

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same for future purpose.

The counselling dates are also expected to be released soon and the candidates who qualified the exam will be called for the counselling process.