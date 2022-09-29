TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result today: Know details here

-
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is all set to officially announce the TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result on Thursday. The final seat allotment result will be formally declared on the website.
To check and download the TS ECET 2022 seat allotment result, candidates need to visit is tsecet.nic.in.
Pay the Tuition Fee mentioned in the Provisional allotment order through online (Net Banking / Credit Card / Debit Card) within the prescribed time. Self Report through website, report at the allotted college, otherwise your allotted seat stands cancelled.
Candidates are advised to make tuition fee payment from their own bank accounts.
According to the TS ECET 2022 schedule, reporting will start at the designated colleges on September 30 and last until October 10.
