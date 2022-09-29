TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result today: Know details here

JUST IN
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is all set to officially announce the TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result on Thursday. The final seat allotment result will be formally declared on the website.

To check and download the TS ECET 2022 seat allotment result, candidates need to visit is tsecet.nic.in.

Here's a step-by-step guide to TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result:

Step 1: Go to the official website - tsecet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the option that says TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials correctly to view the seat allotment result.

Step 4: Tap on the submit option on the website.

Step 5: The final seat allotment result will display on your screen.

Step 6: Check the details and download it from the website.

Step 7: Take a printout of the PDF if necessary.


Pay the Tuition Fee mentioned in the Provisional allotment order through online (Net Banking / Credit Card / Debit Card) within the prescribed time. Self Report through website, report at the allotted college, otherwise your allotted seat stands cancelled.

Candidates are advised to make tuition fee payment from their own bank accounts.

According to the TS ECET 2022 schedule, reporting will start at the designated colleges on September 30 and last until October 10.

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 20:10 IST

