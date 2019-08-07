TS EDCET Counselling 2019 dates released; click here for more information

TS EdCET Counselling 2019: The State Council of has announced the TS EdCET 2019 online counselling dates. Candidates can check details of TS EdCET Counselling on its official website, edcet.tsche.ac.in. The counselling process includes certificate verification, web option filling, admission fee payment. The registraton fee is Rs 800 for general category and Rs 500 for SC/ST.

The candidates who qualified TS EdCET 2019 can only participate in counselling and get admission to B.Ed (Two years) Regular Course in Telengana colleges for the academic year 2019-20.

























TS Ed.CET-2019 Rank Card

TS Ed.CET-2019 Hall Ticket

Qualifying exam certificate and memorandum of marks

Intermediate certificate or equivalent

Memo of SSC or its equivalent

Study certificates from 9th class to Graduation

Residence certificate

Residence certificate

Income certificate issued by M.R.O. by Govt. of on or after January 1, 2019

Aadhar Card

Caste certificate issued by Competent Authority

PH/CAP/NCC/Minority certificate wherever applicable.

Two sets of Photo Copies (Xerox Copies) of the original certificates self-attested

List of the help line centres





