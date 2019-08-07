TS EDCET Counselling 2019 dates released; click here for more information

-
TS EdCET Counselling 2019: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has announced the TS EdCET 2019 online counselling dates. Candidates can check details of TS EdCET Counselling on its official website, edcet.tsche.ac.in. The counselling process includes certificate verification, web option filling, admission fee payment. The registraton fee is Rs 800 for general category and Rs 500 for SC/ST.
The candidates who qualified TS EdCET 2019 can only participate in counselling and get admission to B.Ed (Two years) Regular Course in Telengana colleges for the academic year 2019-20.
Documents needed during TS EdCET 2019 certificate verification:
- TS Ed.CET-2019 Rank Card
- TS Ed.CET-2019 Hall Ticket
- Qualifying exam certificate and memorandum of marks
- Intermediate certificate or equivalent
- Memo of SSC or its equivalent
- Study certificates from 9th class to Graduation
- Residence certificate
- Income certificate issued by M.R.O. by Govt. of Telangana on or after January 1, 2019
- Aadhar Card
- Caste certificate issued by Competent Authority
- PH/CAP/NCC/Minority certificate wherever applicable.
- Two sets of Photo Copies (Xerox Copies) of the original certificates self-attested
List of the help line centres