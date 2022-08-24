TS EdCET Results 2022 to be out soon: Here's how to check your scorecard

-
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will soon release the EdCET results 2022 on its official website. The results will be jointly announced by TSCHE and Hyderabad's Osmania University.
Candidates can check their TS EdCET 2022 results on the official website - edcet.tsche.ac.in.
It should be noted that TSCHE has not made any official announcement yet over the date and time for the declaration of the TS EdCET 2022 results.
The TS EdCET 2022 exams were conducted through a Computer Based Test (CBT) on July 26, this year. The Osmania University had released the provisional answer keys for the same last month, on July 30, 2022. Candidates were allowed to raise their objections till August 01, 2022.
Here's how you can check your TS EdCET 2022 result online:
The TS EdCET result will have the candidate's personal details, total marks obtained, admit card number, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, and other important details. One can contact the officials in case they find any error in their result.
