TS EdCET Results 2022 to be out soon: Here's how to check your scorecard

The State Council of Higher (TSCHE) will soon release the EdCET results 2022 on its official website. The results will be jointly announced by TSCHE and Hyderabad's Osmania University.

Candidates can check their TS EdCET 2022 results on the official website - edcet.tsche.ac.in.

It should be noted that TSCHE has not made any official announcement yet over the date and time for the declaration of the TS EdCET 2022 results.

The TS EdCET 2022 exams were conducted through a Computer Based Test (CBT) on July 26, this year. The Osmania University had released the provisional answer keys for the same last month, on July 30, 2022. Candidates were allowed to raise their objections till August 01, 2022.

Here's how you can check your TS EdCET 2022 result online:

Go to the official website of EdCE, at edcet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link that says TS EdCET result 2022 A new page will open Enter your credentials such as exam hall ticket number and other info in the required field and submit After you are logged in, you will be able to see TS EdCET 2022 result on the screen Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The TS EdCET result will have the candidate's personal details, total marks obtained, admit card number, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, and other important details. One can contact the officials in case they find any error in their result.