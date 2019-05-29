TS ICET 2019 key to be out today: How to raise objections, calculate marks

2019 key to be released today. Kakatiya University, Warangal, which conducts the 2019 exam on behalf of TSCHE, Hyderabad will release the answer key. Candidates who appeared for the 2019 answer key can do so from the official icet.tsche.ac.in. The objections against the answer key can be filed until June 1, 2019. TS ICET 2019 preliminary answer key will help the candidates who have appeared for the examination to cross-check the answers given along with the ones marked by them during the examination. With the help of the answer key candidates will be able to estimate a score for the examination. While cross-checking the answer key candidates can follow the exam marking scheme given in the official admission brochure.

How to Check

Step 1: The candidates need to visit the official website at first i.e. icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they will find the link of the answer key. They need to click on the link of TS ICET 2019 answer key.

Step 3: The candidates will have to enter their log in credentials in the portal to download the answer key.

Step 4: Along with the answer key, the candidates can also download the question paper.

How to raise objections against TS ICET 2019 Key

Objections regarding Preliminary Answer Key can be submitted to the office of the converner, TSICET - 2019 through e-mail/Speed or registered post or in person. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by June 1, 2019. On the basis of the objections raised, TSCHE gives out the final anwer key.

Announcement of TS ICET 2019 final answer key and result will be made on June 13, 2019.

How to calculate TS ICET 2019 result on the basis of answer key

For every correct answer, the candidate will get one mark. The total score obtained by adding the correct answers will be the probable TS ICET 2019 result.

About TS ICET

TS ICET (Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test) is for admission into MBA and MCA courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2019-20. This test is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad.