TS ICET 2020 registration begins today on tsche.ac.in: All you need to know

The TS ICET 2020 registration process will begin today. The Kakatiya University, Warangal, will release the application form for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test today on their official website, icet.tsche.ac.in. Interested candidates can visit the official website to register for TS ICET 2020. The last date for filling the TS ICET 2020 application form is April 30, 2020.
TS ICET 2020 Application fee
The application fee of TS ICET 2020 is Rs 650 for candidates from General/OBC category, Rs 450 for SC/ST and PwD candidates.
TS ICET 2020: Eligibility criteria
Candidates should have completed Graduation in any discipline a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.
Aspirants in the final year of their graduation are also eligible to apply for TS ICET 2020.
TS ICET 2020: Important dates
Last day of TS ICET 2020 registration: April 30
TS ICET 2020 Admit card release date: May 14
TS ICET 2020 entrance test: May 20, 21
TS ICET 2020: How to apply
— Visit the official website of TS ICET 2020 icet.tsche.ac.in
— Register using your email Id
— Login using your registered e-mail id and password
— Fill in the required details
— Select exam centres in order of preference
— Upload scanned copies of signature and photograph
— Pay the application fee
— Download a copy of TS ICET application form for future reference
About TS ICET 2020 exam
Kakatiya University conducts the TS ICET exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad for admissions into MBA and MCA courses of all the universities in Telangana and their affiliates. The exam will be conducted in two sessions in online mode.
About TS ICET
TS ICET (Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test) is for admission into MBA and MCA courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2019-20. This test is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad.