TS ICET Result 2019 to be out at icet.tsche.ac.in today: Steps to check

ICET result 2019: The results of the Integrated Common Entrance Test ( ICET 2019) is scheduled to be declared by the today, June 14. Once declared, students who appeared in the ICET exam 2019 will be able to see their results on the official website of Council of Higher (TSCHE) - icet.tsche.ac.in.

had held the 2019 on May 23 and 24, 2019.

result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website - icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ' result 2019'

Step 3: Enter asked credentials like registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Save the result once it appears on the screen

conducts the TS ICET exam on behalf of the Council for Higher Education, for admissions into MBA and MCA courses of all the universities in Telangana and their affiliates.