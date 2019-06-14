TS ICET Result 2019 to be out at icet.tsche.ac.in today: Steps to check

-
TS ICET result 2019: The results of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2019) is scheduled to be declared by the Kakatiya University today, June 14. Once declared, students who appeared in the TS ICET exam 2019 will be able to see their results on the official website of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) - icet.tsche.ac.in.
Kakatiya University had held the TS ICET 2019 on May 23 and 24, 2019.
TS ICET result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website - icet.tsche.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'TS ICET result 2019'
Step 3: Enter asked credentials like registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Save the TS ICET 2019 result once it appears on the screen
Kakatiya University conducts the TS ICET exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education, Hyderabad for admissions into MBA and MCA courses of all the universities in Telangana and their affiliates.