JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

CLAT Result 2019 to be out today on clat.ac.in: Steps to confirm your score
Business Standard

TS ICET Result 2019 to be out at icet.tsche.ac.in today: Steps to check

TS ICET Result 2019 is scheduled to be announced by the Kakatiya University at icet.tsche.ac.in today. Here's a step-by-step guide to download TS ICET 2019 result

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

TS ICET Result 2019
Kakatiya University had held the TS ICET 2019 on May 23 and 24, 2019

TS ICET result 2019: The results of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2019) is scheduled to be declared by the Kakatiya University today, June 14. Once declared, students who appeared in the TS ICET exam 2019 will be able to see their results on the official website of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) - icet.tsche.ac.in.

Kakatiya University had held the TS ICET 2019 on May 23 and 24, 2019.

TS ICET result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website - icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'TS ICET result 2019'

Step 3: Enter asked credentials like registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Save the TS ICET 2019 result once it appears on the screen

Kakatiya University conducts the TS ICET exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education, Hyderabad for admissions into MBA and MCA courses of all the universities in Telangana and their affiliates.
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 10:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY