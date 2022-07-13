TS POLYCET Result 2022 declared, here's how you can check your rank

-
The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana released the result for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 on Wednesday, July 13. Candidates who had applied for the exams can check their TS POLYCET 2022 Results and their rank card on the official website, polycetts.nic.in.
The TS POLYCET 2022 exam, which is conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, was held on June 30 this year.
Based on the rank in the TS POLYCET exam, candidates can take admissions in various courses polytechnic courses in the state.
Candidates who have passed in the TS POLYCET 2022 exams can take admissions in various polytechnic courses after going through the counselling process followed by filling and locking. The Telangana board will release the dates of counselling on its official website.
How to check your TS POLYCET Result 2022
