TS SSC Result 2022: Telangana board to declare Class 10 results on June 30

TS SSC Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana will declare the SSC Result 2022 very soon. The Telangana board will declare the TS 10th Class Result 2022 for the annual SSC Exam on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
The state board, marking an end to speculation and rumours, declared through an official update that Telangana Class 10 Results 2022 will be declared on 30th June at 11:30 am.
The Telangana board will declare the Class 10 SSC results via a press conference at 11.30 am first and then the marks will go live on the official websites of the board.
Once declared, students would be able to check their TSBSE SSC Result 2022 on the official website of the Telangana board, at bse.telangana.gov.in.
Almost 509,275 students appeared for the SSC Exam this year and are awaiting their TS SSC results.
The SSC exams were held from May 23 to June 1 this year in the morning session at 2,861 centres across the state. The Telangana board conducted the SSC exams this years in offline mode after a gap of two years.
