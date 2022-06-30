TS SSC Results 2022: Telangana to declare Class 10 result today at 11:30 am

-
The Telangana Board School Education (TBSE) will announce Class 10 examination results — Secondary School Certificate (SSC) — today on 30 June at 11.30 am.
This year, nearly 509,275 students appeared for the class 10 exams at 2,861 centres across Telangana.
According to reports, state education minister Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the Class 10 results at Dr MCRHRD Institute.
Here is how the students of TBSe Class 10 can check their results by going onto the official website of the state board (bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in):
Go to bse.telangana.gov.in
You'll find a link called 'TS SSC Results' on the homepage. Click that.
It will ask you for your login credentials. Using them, log in to the website.
Once you successfully log in, your marks will appear on the screen.
Download your marks and do take a print out for future reference.
The Telangana Board School Education stipulates that in order to pass the exams, students must get a minimum of 35 per cent of marks individually in each subject.
The TS SSC examinations were held from 23 May and 1 June this year. This is for the first time in two years that the exams were conducted in offline mode. The Covid-19 pandemic had forced the Telangana board to cancel the exams due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.
Back then, a total of 521,073 students had registered for the state board exams and all were declared passed on the basis of an internal assessment.
Earlier on 28 June, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) April 2022 first and second-year results. The inter exams were held from 6 May through 24 May. The practical exams were conducted from 23 March till 8 April.
