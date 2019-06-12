Two big elephants in the room hampering quality of education: Geeta Kingdon

State after state surveys show extremely poor learning levels for students in Indian schools. Studies have consistently shown that government school teachers are often absent, and when they are present, they are not spending their time on the task at hand – teaching. Teacher effort is low primarily because nobody holds the government teachers accountable. Accountability is low because teachers often hold positions of power in the state Assemblies and/or are sheltered by strong unions. This politicisation of the teaching community and their over-representation combined with low effort are two of the main afflictions of the system as it stands today.

Academician, expert and president of the City Montessori schools in Lucknow, Geeta Kingdon, who is part-time professor of Economics and International Development at University College London, says that these are the main problems that need to be tackled to solve India’s crisis, and this requires huge political will. Excerpts from an interview with Anjuli Bhargava:

If I were to make you the HRD minister, what would be the first thing you would tackle to fix India’s broken schooling sector?

Let me begin by saying that I favour a data-based approach to policymaking. Policies should be tailored based not on ideology or on what is politically expedient or on the hunch of any individual, no matter how eminent. It cannot be based on what you and I believe to be true. I think policy should be based only on data and what the data show to work and not work.

As far as the available data show, teacher effort in India is very low. What data point to this? Data time and again have shown that teachers are not present in the numbers they ought to be. Independent studies and also those by government show that on any given day, 25 per cent of the teachers are absent.

But when teachers are present, is their attention focused on students? Isn’t it true that their other paperwork and administrative responsibilities take up most of their time?

The data do not corroborate this really. While it’s true that the mid-day meal takes up some amount of time of teachers, they are not really burdened with as much paperwork and other administrative duties as it is made out to be. It is the same as is required in many other countries.

For example, in the UK, teachers are required to take attendance for every lesson, write separate report cards for each subject for every student. There are huge reporting and documenting requirements. In India there is no such thing at all. Actually, the burden here is less. For most of the states in India, in the years for which data are available, it was 10-14 days of reported in DISE data, out of 220 working days of the school year. That’s not significant. The data do not back up the belief that teachers are overburdened by administrative duties.

Lack of teacher effort has been measured through teacher absence surveys, and when teachers are in school, by their time-on-task. Studies have shown that even when the teacher is in the school, she is not performing her main duty: teaching. Her body is in the school but her mind is on other things. A World Bank study on teachers’ time-on-teaching-task found that this was quite low. The PROBE and PROBE2 surveys of five north Indian states found that about half of the teachers present in school on the survey day were not in class but rather found to be drinking tea, knitting, reading stuff, gossiping, or snoozing.

So data show us two things. Teachers are often not present, and when they are present they are often not occupied with what they ought to be doing. So this brings us to the big question: why is teacher effort low? Teacher effort is low because there is no one to hold them accountable. Teacher accountability measures do exist but they are not implemented. So as I see it, the big elephant in the room for me is the lack of accountability.

What can be done to make them more accountable?

The system needs to change. The ways that exist today for holding teachers accountable are perverted and misused. In some states, those who should be holding teachers accountable are compromised themselves. It is in their economic interest that teachers don’t turn up at schools.

Article 171(3c) of our Constitution stipulates that one-twelfth (roughly 8 per cent) of the membership of the Upper House of the state legislature shall mandatorily be made up of persons who are elected from a teacher constituency. In addition, state governors also often appoint teachers as MLCs. As a result, we have seen that 12-24 per cent of the MLCs are teachers, instead of the mandatory 8 per cent. In other words, teacher representation in the Upper House has been much higher than what is mandated via election from the teacher constituency.

Why did this happen, and why was it allowed to happen?

Two reasons. One, in rural areas, teachers are the most educated, active and empowered. Given their guaranteed representation in the state legislature, a culture of political activism has developed among teachers, especially those of aided schools. Teachers (as members of the ‘teachers’ constituency’) vote for teachers in MLC elections, and teacher members of the ‘graduate constituency’ also often vote for teachers in MLC elections. They often spend their time campaigning for the next election rather than teaching. The leaders of the different factions among teacher unions want to get elected as teacher MLCs — that is, from the reserved ‘teacher constituency’. Although not all states have Upper Houses, the fact that they exist in eight large states creates political ambitions among teachers in smaller states, too.

Where and why do teachers of aided school come into the picture?

Teachers of aided school also fight MLA elections as they are not deemed to hold an office of profit under the government. They are not debarred from contesting elections to the Lower House of the state legislature because they are deemed not to be civil servants, despite the fact that teachers of aided school are paid by the government treasury, at the same rate as government school teachers. My co-authored study with Professor Muzammil (former VC of the Agra University) shows that 6.6 per cent of the members of the Lower House in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly were teachers. So, teachers’ representation in the Lower House of the Assembly is 11 times their share in the state population. In fact, government school teachers have also been demanding that they be given the right to contest elections, just as teachers of government-paid aided schools. But court after court has ruled against this demand. The net result of all this is that many teachers are not spending their time on teaching but on running campaigns, electioneering and so on.

Apart from the fact that teachers are in the corridors of power as legislators (MLAs and MLCs), they also constitute 50-67 per cent of the polling party that mans polling booths during the time of elections. This gives teachers a very important place in the minds of politicians, who fear that disgruntled teachers could stuff the ballot boxes against them. For this reason, too, no government has the courage to ignore teachers’ demands. This has implications even for states’ finances.

Union-backed teachers do not fear adverse repercussions of slackness in their work. The report of the (NCT), 1986, pointed out that “some of the principals deposing before the Commission lamented that they had no powers over teachers and were not in a position to enforce order and discipline”.

Nor did the District Inspectors of Schools and other officials exercise any authority over them as the erring teachers were often supported by powerful teachers’ associations.

What can be done to change things?

I have four suggestions, but they require huge political will. To improve the political economy environment, we need to do away with the Constitutionally guaranteed representation of teachers in the Upper House of the state legislature. Thus, article 171 (3c) of the Constitution needs to be abolished.

Secondly, since teachers of aided schools and private schools also contest MLA elections in large numbers, the law needs to be changed to consider teachers of aided schools (who receive their salaries entirely from the government exchequer) as holders of office of profit under the government, like government school teachers who are deemed to be civil servants. This would debar teachers of aided school from contesting elections and becoming politicians.

Thirdly, the election commission needs to reduce the percentage of teachers in the polling party that mans booths at the time of elections, to a maximum of, say, 25-33 per cent. This will reduce the perceived hold of teachers over state governments, and governments will be freer to make rational educational legislation that is not unduly influenced by the interests of the teacher lobby.

It is important to implement the appeal of the “to actively promote parents’ organisations all over the country”. This Commission had argued in favour of this as it felt that the most important factor responsible for vitiating the atmosphere in schools had been the role of teacher politicians and teachers’ organisations.

Last, but probably the most important: instead of giving educational funds to schools, the government ought to allocate schools’ funds on a per-student basis to parents in the form of a school voucher for each child, just as Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT). This will allow the parent to choose a school of her choice. This will change the entire dynamic by making schools accountable to parents, and schools that apply low effort will not be able to attract students and not get voucher funds.

This will set up the incentives correctly. The government can first try out voucher funding for the of children from economically weaker sections in private schools (where it already has to reimburse those schools for educating such children), as there will be no pressure groups to oppose the introduction of school vouchers here. Some states are already trying out school vouchers in India, following the example of many countries where vouchers are used, such as New Zealand, Holland, USA, Chile and Colombia, etc.