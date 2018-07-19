UGC forms panel to recommend exam reforms in higher education institutions

-
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has formed a committee to suggest examination reforms in institutions of higher learning, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.
"The UGC has intimated that it has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of M M Salunkhe, former vice-chancellor, Central University, Rajasthan to look into matters related to examination reforms," said minister of state for HRD Satya Pal Singh in response to a written question.
The panel has been asked to submit its report by October 2018, he said.