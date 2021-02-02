UGC NET 2021: Exam dates declared on nta.ac.in; here's how to apply online

-
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday announced the UGC-NET 2021 exam dates through his Twitter handle. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC-NET examinations for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor from May 2 to 17, 2021.
According to the official notification, the online application process for the Eligibility Test would end on March 2, 2021. Candidates who are planning to appear in the exam and are yet to apply can visit nta.ac.in to complete the online application process.
The examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The UGC NET 2021 application fees can be paid up to March 3.
Steps to apply for UGC NET 2021 May Exam
Following are the instructions to complete the online registration process for the UGC NET 2021 May Exam:
Step 1: Visit the official website - ntanet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the tab saying "Fill Online Application Form"
Step 3: Click on "new registration" under the "new candidate registration" block
Step 4: An information bulletin will appear on the screen. Read it and click on the tab saying "Click here to Proceed".
Step 5: Fill the registration form and submit
Step 6: Upload necessary documents required to support your application
Step 7: Pay the application fee
Step 8: Save a copy of the filled-out application and submit it after verifying all the details
About UGC NET:
The National Eligibility Test (NET) conducts the UGC NET exam on behalf of UGC. The exam is conducted to determine if a candidate is eligible to be a Assistant professor or Junior Research Fellow in Indian universities and colleges.
