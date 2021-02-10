UP Board exam date 2021 on upmsp.edu.in; know full Class 12, 10 schedule

exam date 2021: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released exam 2021 date sheet. Class 10, 12 exams are slated to begin from April 24 and would end on May 12 for Class 12 and May 10 for Class 10. The date sheet is now available on upmsp.edu.in. The UP Board exam dates were announced by Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma today. This year around 3 million students will appear for UP Board Exam 2021 for Class 10 and 2.6 million students for Class 12.

UP Board Exam 2021 details

The UP Board Exam 2021 for both class 10 and class 12 would be conducted in shifts. The first shift would be from 8 am to 11.15 am and the second shift would be from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

The practical exams are already underway. The first phase practical exams were held on February 3 and will conclude by Feb 12, 2021. The practical exam in the second phase will be held from February 13 to 22, 2021. A total of 1,058,617 candidates will appear in the practical examination in 39 districts of 10 mandals. The board has appointed 7,505 testers across the state. A total of 18 zones have been created for both phases of examinations. For more details, candidates can visit the official site of UPMSP.

About UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)

The UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is responsible for conducting Class 10, 12 Board Examinations across Uttar Pradesh. The UPMSP successfully accomplished its job of conducting both the Class 10, 12 Board Exams according to the decided schedule of the UP Board Exam.