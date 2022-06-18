UP board 10th result 2022 declared on upresults.nic; how to download marks

-
UP Board result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared UP Board 10th Result 2022 on its official website upmsp.edu.in. UP Board students can also check and download their results on examresults.net, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in. This year, a total of 5,192,689 students had registered for UP board Class 10, 12 exams and 4,775,749 of them appeared in the exams.
Click here for direct link of UP Board 10th result 2022
Where to look for UP Board 10th result:
Result via SMS: To avail the service to receive your UPMSP 10th result directly on your phone via SMS, check with your mobile operator who will provide you with a number to send SMS. Once you enter your 10 digit roll number after typing <ABC34...>, send it to the number you've been provided. You'll receive your results shortly. Remember different mobile operators have their own numbers and procedure, so follow their instructions.
Results via Websites: Students can check their scores through the official websites. The websites are- upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in. Private websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com also host the results.
Steps to check UP Board 10th Result 2022:
Step 1. Go to the official website upresults.nic.in or and upresults.nic.in
Step 2. Look for the link - UP Board Result 2022
Step 3. Provide required details to get your UP Board Intermediate Result 2022
Step 4. Download the result
Passing criteria:
A candidate has to secure a minimum of 35 per cent to pass. The board will conduct compartment exam if anyone fails in any subject.
UP Board Madhyamik 2022 toppers
Prince Patel has topped the UP Class 10 board exams, according to the UP Madhyamik result 2022. Prince from Kanpur district achieved the top spot in the UP Madhyamik results 2022 with 97.67 per cent. Sanskirit Thakur of Moradabad is ranked second with 97.50 per cent. In this year's UP Board Class 10 results, girls once again outperformed boys.
UP Board 10th result 2022 pass percentage
No. of boys qualified: 11,79,488
No. of girls qualified - 10,53,257
Overall pass students - 22,22,475
About UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)
The UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is responsible to conduct Class 10, 12 Board Examinations across Uttar Pradesh. The UPMSP successfully accomplished its job conducting both the Class 10, 12 Board Exams as per the decided schedule of the UP Board Exam.
