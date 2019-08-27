UP DElEd 3rd Semester result 2019 to be declared shortly on updeled.gov.in

UP DElEd result 2019: The Board (UPEB) is likely to announce the result of third-semester UP Diploma in Elementary Exam (UP DElEd). Candidates who have appeared for the UP DELED 3rd semester exam can check their UP DELED Result 2019 on the official website, updeled.gov.in.

Here’s How to Check UP D.El.Ed Third Semester Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website – updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ tab.

Step 3: Enter all the required details including the year and course.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: UP DElEd 3rd semester result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out of the result for future use.

More than 200,000 candidates appeared for the UP DElEd exam 2019.

About UP DElEd

The UP DElEd (Diploma in Elementary Education) is a basic teaching certificate. Formerly known as BTC Certificate, UP D.EL.ED is a two-year professional course and candidates qualifying the UP D.EL.ED course are eligible to offer to students from Class I to 8.