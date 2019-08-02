UPJEE 2019: Registration for direct admission begins on jeecup.nic.in

-
UPJEE Registration 2019: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Council is conducting a registration process for the direct UPJEE 2019 admission to the different aided and private polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh. The candidates can register on the official website of UPJEE, jeecup.nic.in.
The UPJEE Registration 2019 is for candidates who could not appear for UPJEE entrance examination 2019; they can get admission by completing the UPJEE registration process. According to the Direct Admission Schedule 2019, provided on the UPJEE website, the UPJEE Registration 2019 will be conducted in three rounds.
The first round of UPJEE Registration 2019 will conclude on August 4, 2019, following which the allotment list for the first round will be declared on August 5, 2019. Candidates who will be allotted seats in the first round should report to the allotted colleges for the document verification process on August 5 and 6, 2019.
Direct link for UPJEE Direct Admission for Group A
Direct link for UPJEE Direct Admission for Group B to K
The second round of UPJEE Registration 2019 will start on August 7 and continue until August 8, 2019. The allotment list for the second round will be declared on August 9. The document verification process for the second round will continue from August 9 to 11, 2019. The registration process for the third and final round direct admission will be from August 12 to 13, 2019. The seat allotment for the third round will be declared on August 15 and the document verification will begin on August 15, 2019.
The online submission of particulars, uploading of scanned photograph and signature should be made on the UPJEE website.
The seat allocation process and admission procedure for UPJEE Registration 2019
Candidates shall be offered admission based on their choices, reservation and State Open Rank of UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC), 2019 through a Seat Allocation Process to be announced later. The candidates will be able to make their choices online for branches and institutes at appropriate time. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC) website jeecup.org and jeecup.nic.in for latest updates.
How to register for UPJEE Admission 2019
- Go to the official website of UPJEE on jeecup.nic.in
- Two tabs - ‘Direct Admission for Group A’ and ‘Direct Admission for Group B to K’ will appear
- After clicking, ‘Candidate Registration’ page will appear for new candidates and already registered candidates
- Fill online application form
- Upload scanned photo and signature
- Pay examination fee
- Download confirmation page