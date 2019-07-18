UPSC Mains 2019 civil services examination time table out; check schedule

Main exam 2019: After publishing the results of preliminary examination last week, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the time table for Mains 2019 examination on its official website, gov.in. According to the schedule, the UPSC will conduct the mains examination from September 20 to 29, 2019.

Candidates, who have qualified in the UPSC preliminary examination can visit the website and download the official schedule for the UPSC civil services main exam 2019.

It is important to note that those who qualified in the UPSC civil services preliminary examination need to fill the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the UPSC civil services (main) examination 2019. The DAF-I will be activated on the website from August 1 and will be live till August 16, 2019. If a candidate fails to fill DAF, he/she will not be allowed to take UPSC civil services mains examination.

Students can also check the UPSC civil services main examination time table from the direct link provided below.

About 11,845 candidates managed to clear the UPSC civil services prelims examination 2019.

After clearing the prelims exam, candidates sit for the UPSC main examination, which includes written test and an interview. After the declaration of UPSC civil services main exam 2019, the board will release the list of candidates selected for various services and posts.

How to fill Detailed Application Form (DAF) for UPSC Civil Services Mains 2019?

Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in

Click on 'Register for DAF'

Enter your name, application number, e-mail address, and other details

After submitting the above details, log-in through the login credentials received on e-mail address

Fill in the required information

Upload documents and submit

Note: Candidates cannot make any changes after the final submission of DAF.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is India's premier central recruiting agency which is responsible for appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services.