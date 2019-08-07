UPSC NDA NA 2 2019 recruitment notification released; check details here

NDA NA 2 2019: 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the recruitment notification for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) 2 today. The last date of application will be 3 September 2019. Candidates need to visit the official website upsconline.nic.in. to fill the application form.

There are a total of 415 vacancies, of which 70 posts are for National Defence Academy and 45 for Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme). conducts the NDA, NA exams twice a year.

Eligibility Criteria for NDA & NA Exam (2) 2019:

Educational Qualification:

National Defence Academy – 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School or equivalent examination conducted by a State Board or a University.

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) – 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

UPSC NDA & NA Exam (2) 2019 Age Limit:

The candidates should not be born earlier than 02nd July, 2000 and not later than 1st July, 2003.

Selection process:

The selection procedure will consist of a psychological aptitude test, intelligence test, personality test and interview.