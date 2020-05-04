JUST IN
UPSC postpones civil services preliminary exam scheduled May 31

The decision was taken during a meeting held by the Union Public Service Commission on Monday

Civil Services   |   Upsc  |  Coronavirus

BS Web Team & PTI  |  New Delhi 

The civil services (preliminary) examination 2020 stands deferred | Photo: Shutterstock

The civil services preliminary examination, scheduled to be held on May 31, has been deferred, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has said.

The decision was taken during a meeting held by the commission on Monday to review the situation after the second-phase of the Covid-19-induced nationwide lockdown.

"Taking notice of the extension of restrictions, the commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and interview for the present," the UPSC said in a communique.

The civil services (preliminary) examination 2020, scheduled to be held on May 31, therefore, stands deferred, it said.

"As and when the dates are decided for the deferred tests/examinations, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 30 days," the communique said.
First Published: Mon, May 04 2020. 16:14 IST

