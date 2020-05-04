UPSC postpones civil services preliminary exam scheduled May 31

The preliminary examination, scheduled to be held on May 31, has been deferred, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has said.

The decision was taken during a meeting held by the commission on Monday to review the situation after the second-phase of the Covid-19-induced nationwide lockdown.





ALSO READ: Lockdown 3.0: Massive traffic jams in Delhi, inter-state checkpoints

"Taking notice of the extension of restrictions, the commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and interview for the present," the said in a communique.



prelim exams, scheduled to be held on May 31, deferred: UPSC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 4, 2020

The (preliminary) examination 2020, scheduled to be held on May 31, therefore, stands deferred, it said.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: UPSC postpones civil services exam; PM to attend NAM meet

"As and when the dates are decided for the deferred tests/examinations, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 30 days," the communique said.