Lockdown 3.0: Massive traffic jams in Delhi, inter-state checkpoints

With the Delhi government announcing certain relaxations in the third phase of the in the city, traffic jams were witnessed at many places in the capital and inter-state border checkpoints in the morning hours of Monday.

Long queues of vehicles were witnessed at police checkpoints set up to rein in violators in Delhi as well as in the border areas. Maximum traffic snarls were witnessed on the Akshardham Road going towards the Delhi-Noida border, on the Delhi-Mehrauli Road, checkpoint on the Highway-8 on the Delhi-Gurugram route, and the Delhi-Ghaziabad border.

The snarls began around 9 am and continued for over one-and-a-half hours before the situation normalised around 11 am.

Hundreds of commuters had verbal run-ins with police deployed on the border checkpoints over the validity of movement passes. While the commuters maintained that authorities that had issued the passes during the earlier phases of the were still valid, police maintained that they would have to get fresh passes issued.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: PM to attend virtual NAM meeting; Surat migrants protest

Commuters were also seen arguing with police on the Delhi-Dallupur Road and the Delhi-Noida border. While police maintained that they only recognised passes issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate, commuters wanted to enter Noida on the basis of passes issued by authorities in Delhi.

Though personnel from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police were deployed in their respective jurisdictional areas on both sides of the border check posts, they refused to let in commuters who held vehicle passes with earlier dates of issuance.

A spokesman of the Ghaziabad District Magistrate told IANS that police had been directed to let government servants, doctors, and media persons move across the border in case they showed their official identity cards.