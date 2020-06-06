JUST IN
Business Standard

Uttarakhand Board Exam 2020 date sheet revised: Exams now from June 20

Uttarakhand Board Exam 2020: The result as per reports is expected to release in July 2020

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

The Uttarakhand (UK) Board of School Education (UBSE) will conduct remaining UBSE Board Exam 2020 for class 10 and 12 from June 20. The Board examination in the state would be conducted till June 23, 2020. The evaluation process of answer sheets will be completed by July 15, State Secretary (Education), Meenakshi Sundaram K announced on Saturday.

The UBSE is also planning to conduct the Board exams in two shifts daily to finish it off soon. The result as per reports is expected to release in July 2020.
First Published: Sat, June 06 2020. 09:16 IST

